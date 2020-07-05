Reigning hot dog contest champs chow down to record-breaking wins

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut sets a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men’s division of the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — A pandemic can’t keep a good old-fashioned hot dog eating contest down.

The popular Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was moved from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location.

Despite the move, the results were similar to years past.

Both reigning men’s and women’s champs again took home the trophy and broke Guinness records.

Competitive eater Miki Sudo celebrates after setting the women’s world record of 48 and a half hot dogs to win the women’s division of the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Women’s champ and seven-time winner, Miki Sudo downed 48 and a half hot dogs to break the old world record of 45 hot dogs while men’s winner and 13-time champ, Joey Chestnut sucked down 75 hot dogs, breaking a record he set in a previous competition.

Each competitor had ten minutes to eat their way to a new world record and took home $10,000 for their meaty wins.