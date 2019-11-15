FDA warns Dollar Tree about flagged Chinese manufacturers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government regulators have again warned Dollar Tree’s parent company about importing drugs and cosmetics that could be tainted due to improper product testing during manufacturing.

The Food and Drug Administration said that Greenbrier International also did not properly perform its own lab analyses as required before releasing certain products, including an anti-dandruff shampoo and an acne face wash. The products were also mislabeled by the Chinese manufacturers.

The FDA told Greenbrier about violations at the Chinese companies as early as 2017. The FDA’s Nov. 6 warning to Greenbrier International says that the company continued to receive products from companies on “import alert,” even after Greenbrier International agreed not to.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree said the company is cooperating with the FDA.

“We are committed to our customers’ safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers products are safe,” said Dollar Tree spokesman Randy Guiler. “We plan to meet with the FDA in the near future and expect that our plans will satisfy their requirements in all regards.”

The FDA requested a response from the company within 15 days with a plan to ensure it doesn’t import or distribute tainted products.

Dollar Tree operates more than 15,000 stores in 48 states and Canada under the names Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.