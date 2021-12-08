Winter storm watch in effect later this week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first real snow of the season is approaching.

Since mid-November and through December, we’ve seen a lack of precipitation and cold seasonal temperatures. With temperatures back in the 30’s, our first appreciable snowfall is coming our way this Friday.

It’ll start off as a rain and snow mix as temperatures fall below freezing early Friday morning and transition to just snow as the day progresses. The best bet for widespread snow through Siouxland is during the daytime.

Accumulations are forecasted between 2-5 inches across the area. We’ll be focusing on the track of the system over the next few days, as shifts of a few miles in any direction can drastically alter the amount of snow a given area could receive.

The Sioux Falls area has remained as the highest accumulation expected with a chance to see over 5 inches of snow through the day. Temperatures over the weekend will be below or close to the freezing point, so this snow will be sticking around. A winter storm watch will be in effect for Friday.