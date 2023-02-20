SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Monday 6 p.m.): After a mild and pleasant open to the week, winter is making a return by midweek, reminding us that it is still very much February and winter in Siouxland.

The good news though is that at this point, Tuesday remains dry and decent weather-wise with temperatures still hovering in the seasonal range with mid to upper 30s ahead of the system moving in.

Wednesday looks to be when the brunt of the storm impacts will happen, especially through the afternoon hours when the heaviest snow begins to move in. Snow continues to fall steadily through the evening and overnight through Thursday morning before it tapers off and clears the area into Thursday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for northern and western portions of the KCAU 9 viewing area, including: Antelope, Cedar, Clay, Dixon, Knox, and Pierce counties in Nebraska; Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Pierce, Turner, Union, and Yankton counties in South Dakota; and Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, and Sioux counties in Iowa. This goes into effect Tuesday night and will last through noon on Thursday. However, it will likely be transitioned into a Winter Storm Warning fairly soon. The Watch may also be extended farther south with Sioux City more than likely getting added to it at some point as well.

Winter Storm Watch in effect Tuesday night through 12 PM Thursday

Heaviest accumulations between 8-12″ fall through parts of far northeastern Nebraska and southwestern South Dakota with communities including Sioux Falls and Yankton. Lesser totals between 4-8″ are expected from a large swath that looks to set up in an area from just south of Bloomfield through much of northeast Nebraska, into Sioux City to just north of Cherokee and through Spencer and Estherville. To the southeast of Sioux City, totals fall off and remain lighter in the 2-4″ range.

Snowfall accumulation through Friday morning

Snow won’t be the only impact though. Sustained winds 20-30 mph and gusts 40-45 mph will create issues with blowing snow, especially Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. This along with potentially intense snowfall rates at times will produce significant reductions to visibilities and create treacherous travel conditions Wednesday evening and Thursday and more than likely prompt school and business closings and delays for Thursday.

Behind the snow, temperatures fall sharply with a blast of bitter cold air in the system’s wake, with temperatures falling well below average and lows even dipping below zero at times and wind chills even more frigid.

