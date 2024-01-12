SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — You hear it every winter. “Wind chill.” You might even find yourself uttering the classic Midwestern phrase: “You know, it wouldn’t be bad… if it weren’t for the wind!” So what exactly is wind chill?

The short answer from the National Weather Service (NWS) is that wind chill is “what the air temperature FEELS LIKE due to the combination of cold temperatures and blowing wind on exposed skin.”

Wind chill is also only used at temperatures below 50° and winds 3 mph or higher.

It’s a bit more complicated, though. The formula used to calculate the precise wind chill is as follows:

Wind Chill = 35.74 + (0.6215 × Temperature (°F))-(35.75 × Surface Wind Speed0.16)+(0.4275 × Temperature (°F) × Surface Wind Speed0.16)

This formula though, is based on various constants, including:

Average height: 5 feet (typical height of human face)

Wind readings at standard height of anemometer: 33 feet

Consistent skin tissue resistance

No impact from sun (think a clear night sky)

Calm wind threshold: 3 mph or less

It also incorporates heat transfer theory, which essentially says heat can be transferred due to a temperature difference, always from higher temperature to lower temperature, via three methods:

Conduction: Heat transfer by touch; slowest of all heating methods (Ex. hot coffee poured into a mug heats the mug up)

Convection: Heat transfer via movement of fluid like air or water (Ex. boiling water, clouds/thunderstorms (hot air rises/cold air sinks & creates instability))

Radiation: Emission of electromagnetic rays, does not require a medium like water (ex. heat from the sun; microwave oven heating up food)

Based on this theory, as air temperature decreases and wind speed increases, exposed skin loses heat faster and the air feels colder on the skin through conduction/convection.

Think of a cold day. As you step outside, any exposed skin comes into direct contact with the surrounding air. If there’s no wind, you feel that air at the actual air temperature. Now imagine you aren’t wearing gloves. Your hands gradually get colder and colder. That is conduction. The heat from your hands which are much warmer than the air, being transferred to the colder, lower temperature air. You lose body heat from conduction.

Now add wind into the mix. You now have your hands losing heat to the colder surrounding air, coupled with winds blowing over your exposed hands. So now, you have the wind moving over your hands which pulls heat away faster than just the conductive heat loss to the calm, already cold air. While the wind doesn’t actually alter the true air temperature, to your hands, which are already losing heat to the cold winter air, the blowing winds make the surrounding air feel even colder since heat is transferred even faster as the wind moves the air over your exposed skin at a faster rate.

So, in summary, the faster the air moves over you on a cold day (the stronger the winds), the quicker you lose heat and the colder you feel (the colder the wind chill).

Now, radiant heat from the sun can also impact how it actually feels. Think of how it’s typically warmer on a sunny day vs an overcast day.

However, wind chill calculations assume that there is no impact from the sun (radiation/radiant heat).

So wind chill is solely dependent on actual air temperature and wind speed and doesn’t account for radiant heat from the sun, so on a cold, windy, but sunny day, the wind chill may be colder than it actually is due to the radiant heat from the sun. But keep in mind, there is a lot less of that in the wintertime, as the sun’s radiant heat is actually at its lowest levels during the winter months. However, sunshine could increase the wind chill temperature by as much as 10 to 18 degrees according to the NWS!

Wind chill also doesn’t take into account different skin tissue resistances. For example, infants have far more sensitive skin than older children and adults. Likewise, older and elderly adults’ skin resistance change as they age, leaving them far more susceptible to wind chills at a different threshold than, for example, a 30-year-old adult. For instance, a wind chill of 10 degrees could have very different impacts on a 90-year old adult or a 6-month-old baby than a 30-year-old.

However, a generalized wind chill chart exists and includes color-coded wind chill indicators as to how long it would take frostbite to set in on exposed skin. The chart provides a visual based off of points of temperature, wind speed, and exposure time to show how long a person’s skin could be exposed before frostbite develops. This is broken down into three time groups: 30 minutes, 10 minutes, and 5 minutes.

As winds increase and temperatures decrease, wind chills get colder. For example, if the air temperature is 30 degrees with a wind speed of just 10 mph, the wind chill drops to 21 degrees, a nearly 10 degree difference. However, if you drop the air temperature to 10 degrees with that same wind speed, the wind chill is then -4 degrees. And at 0 degrees with a wind at just 5 mph, the wind chill falls well below zero to -11 degrees.

National Weather Service (NWS) Wind Chill Chart via:(https://www.weather.gov/fsd/winter_preparedness)

After a certain wind chill is reached, it becomes especially dangerous in regards to potential for frostbite and/or hypothermia. This threshold is typically crossed when the wind chill reaches the level where frostbite develops within 30 minutes or less. This is when advisories, watches and warnings start to get issued.

But depending on location, much like other winter alerts, criteria for advisories, watches, and warnings vary. In locations that are typically warmer, the threshold for issuance of an alert may be at a slightly “warmer” wind chill than areas that are typically colder. For example, the criteria for a Wind Chill Advisory to be issued by the Indianapolis National Weather Service, wind chills colder than -25 degrees would meet the requirement for a Wind Chill Warning within the NWS Indianapolis coverage area.

Meanwhile, in the Duluth, Minnesota NWS coverage area, a Wind Chill Warning wouldn’t be issued unless wind chills are expected to fall below -40 degrees.

The criteria for Wind Chill alerts through Siouxland are as follows:

Wind Chill Advisory: Issued when wind chills are expected to be:

Between -25 to -35 degrees (Sioux Falls NWS)

Between -20 to -29 degrees (Omaha NWS)

Between -20 to -29 degrees with 5+ mph winds next 24-48 hours (NWS Des Moines)

Wind Chill Watch: Issued when there’s dangerously cold weather, meeting Wind Chill Warning criteria is possible. Keep an eye on the forecast.

Wind Chill Warning: Issued when wind chills are expected to be:

-35 degrees or less (NWS Sioux Falls)

-30 degrees or less (NWS Omaha)

-30 degrees or less with wind 5+ mph in the next 24-48 hours (NWS Des Moines)

