Yankton County placed in burn ban through Wednesday

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A burn ban has been issued for Monday through Wednesday in Yankton County as conditions remain critical for fire, according to the Yankton County Emergency Management office.

The burn ban prevents any open burning in the county until Wednesday.

Open burning consists of any outdoor fires, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, charcoal grill fires, or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash, and debris, according to Yankton County Emergency Management.

The burn ban does exclude fires related to liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, indoor fireplaces, charcoal grill fires at private residences, or permanent fire pits or grates located supervised picnic grounds and campgrounds.

They stated that the Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the “very high” category by Monday afternoon.

Monday, October 12, Fire Danger Index.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service.

The ban remains in effect as poor weather conditions or very low moisture content of grasses and other dry organic material on the ground indicate dangerous burning conditions.

With dry conditions and projected wind gusts to be between 25 and 30 mph throughout Monday afternoon, fires could spread rapidly and be hard to contain according to Yankton County Emergency Management.

Projected wind gusts for Monday, October 12.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service, Sioux Falls.

Despite having some rain Sunday evening into early Monday morning, conditions remain dry both on the ground and in the air, as relative humidity values are projected to be between 15% and 20%.

The grassland fire danger product reflects the danger for native grasses and is not intended for cured agricultural crops. It also doesn’t reflect conditions in road ditches that have been mowed.

Tuesday’s fire danger is projected to be in the “high” category.

Tuesday, October 13 projected Fire Danger Index.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service, Sioux Falls.

Many counties in Siouxland have burn bans in place. The US National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said that there is a very high fire danger across the region.