SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Unlike the derecho in August 2020, damages from December 15’s weather affected Siouxland rather than only middle and eastern Iowa.

The Woodbury County Emergency Management said damages can be reported to this website. Officials will use the self-reports as a way to gauge the number of damages the storm caused.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Woodbury County has been added to the disaster proclamation list. If residents need help with the storm aftermath, they can apply for the Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program and the Iowa Disaster Case Management Program.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland would be the best contact for these programs at 712-274-1610.

Grant information through the Individual Disaster Assistance Program are listed below:

Qualifiying houses could get up to $5,000 in lost property

Some items have maximums (EX: $700 for large kitchen appliances, $500 for vehicle repair, $500 per person limit on bedroom furniture)

Loss of food is covered ($50 for one person, $25 for extra family members)

Applications can be found by clicking here.