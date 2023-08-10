SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There was a couple of heavy systems last week bringing some heavy rain to the southern parts of Siouxland the morning of August 2nd and then another system bringing even heavier rain to the northern parts of Siouxland on August 5th. Did these enormous rainfalls bring some relief in the drought to Siouxland?

The areas with the heaviest precipitation that occurred on August 2nd precipitation in Burt and western Harrison Counties in southern Siouxland with 2-4″ of rainfall for most of those areas, but heading toward eastern Harrison County saw as much as 4-8″ of rainfall. Lighter totals impacted southern Siouxland counties.

Drought Monitor from August 3rd, 2023

Then there was an even more significant rainfall that occurred in northern Siouxland on August 5th, with a couple tornadoes and extremely heavy rainfall in Sioux County, with plenty of northern locations near and east of I-29 and well north of US-20 near US-18. Sioux County had reports of 6-10″ of rainfall where other areas saw 2-6″ of precipitation in northern Siouxland. Lighter totals occurred with about 1-2″ of precipitation in Iowa near US-20.

Drought Monitor from August 10th, 2023

Most of the improvement from last week in the drought conditions occurred in eastern Nebraska where the exceptional drought in Cuming, Stanton, Wayne, and Thurston Counties, is now completely faded away and have improved to Extreme Drought. Then the majority of Burt County and eastern Thurston County in Nebraska, along with the parts of southwestern Woodbury County and western Monona County near I-29 saw conditions improve from Extreme Drought to Severe Drought. Then the extreme southeastern part of Burt County in Nebraska and the western and southern parts of Harrison County in Iowa saw improvements from Severe Drought to Moderate Drought. Most of Iowa and all of our South Dakota communities saw no improvement in the drought conditions.

The areas that saw the most rainfall, saw a bit of flooding and runoff from the rains. When flooding and runoff occurs, it does not improve drought conditions as well. The best way to relive the drought is to see some lighter rainfall amounts more frequently, not all at once like we saw with both the August 2nd and 5th systems. We need more steady and frequent rains to see good improvements in the drought, and that’s why areas that got a couple steady precipitations saw good improvement, where areas that saw heavy rain didn’t see any improvement.