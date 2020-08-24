With fires in the west, areas of Nebraska could see dip in air quality

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – With drought conditions through many areas of the western United States, many wildfires have been reported.
Recent fires in California and Colorado are by an area of high pressure over the southwest, which spins clockwise.
This will lead to the movement of smoke from the fires, placing it in southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska.
People with preexisting conditions should take steps to avoid extended periods of time outdoors.
