Winter Weather: What to know and where to find it

Snow is on the way for Siouxland.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With winter weather approaching Siouxland, we have what you need to be prepared.

Here, you’ll find a collection of information to help you get through your day.

Interactive Radar

You’ll find KCAU 9 Weather’s live, interactive radar here.

Weather Cameras

To get a live look around Siouxland, click below to access KCAU 9’s camera network.

Road conditions

KCAU 9 meteorologists update the Siouxland Road Conditions Map. It can be found here.

For a specific states’ road conditions, check their individual 511 websites. The websites also have cameras showing road conditions on main roads.

Closings/Delays

With winter weather some schools, organizations, businesses and city/county offices may be closed or delaying their openings. Find KCAU 9’s full list of closings and delays here.

Follow the KCAU 9 Meteorologists

KCAU 9’s meteorologists are always working for you. You’ll find their forecasts on-air, online and on KCAU 9’s Facebook page, 24/7. The links below will take you to their Facebook pages.

Weather Forecast

Not all weather is severe. You’ll find KCAU 9’s extended forecast here, throughout the day… everyday.

