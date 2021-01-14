Winter Weather: What to know and where to find it

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With winter weather approaching Siouxland, we have what you need to be prepared.
Here, you’ll find a collection of information to help you get through your day.
Interactive Radar
You’ll find KCAU 9 Weather’s live, interactive radar here.
Weather Cameras
To get a live look around Siouxland, click below to access KCAU 9’s camera network.
- Downtown Sioux City
- KCAU 9 Studio (Morningside area)
- Wayne, Neb.
- Cherokee, Iowa
- Yankton, S.D.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Sioux Center, Iowa
- Orange City, Iowa
- Storm Lake, Iowa
Road conditions
KCAU 9 meteorologists update the Siouxland Road Conditions Map. It can be found here.
For a specific states’ road conditions, check their individual 511 websites. The websites also have cameras showing road conditions on main roads.
Closings/Delays
With winter weather some schools, organizations, businesses and city/county offices may be closed or delaying their openings. Find KCAU 9’s full list of closings and delays here.
Follow the KCAU 9 Meteorologists
KCAU 9’s meteorologists are always working for you. You’ll find their forecasts on-air, online and on KCAU 9’s Facebook page, 24/7. The links below will take you to their Facebook pages.
Weather Forecast
Not all weather is severe. You’ll find KCAU 9’s extended forecast here, throughout the day… everyday.