Winter weather watches, warnings, advisories, oh my!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Old Man Winter is at it again, bringing snowfall and mixed precipitation to the Siouxland area Tuesday.

A mid-latitude cyclone, or a low pressure system that forms along weather fronts in Earth’s mid-latitudes (usually between 30 degrees and 60 degrees from the equator), is moving into the Siouxland area from the southwest.

This massive system will be bringing in colder air along with snow, sleet, and/or ice to portions of Siouxland.

Due to the incoming winter weather, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a:

Winter weather advisory

Winter storm warning

Winter storm watch

According to the NWS:

A winter weather advisory is issued for one or more of the following: Snow of 3 to 5 inches in 12 hours is expected. Sleet accumulation up to half an inch or less is expected. Freezing rain with sleet/snow is expected. Blowing snow is expected.

is issued for one or more of the following: A winter storm warning indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected. A winter storm warning may also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch or greater.

indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected. A winter storm warning may also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch or greater. A winter storm watch is issued when conditions are favorable for producing winter weather that could pose a threat to life or property.

Snow is looking to move into the Siouxland area in southwestern Siouxland between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, making it’s way into the metro/Sioux City area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Snow will linger throughout Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Totals are looking to range from:

3 to 7 inches across all of Siouxland.

3 to 5 inches in the central Siouxland area.

4 to 6, possibly 7 inches in portions of western and southwestern Siouxland.

Some areas within Siouxland have already declared snow emergencies.

More snow emergencies are most likely going to be issued throughout Monday and Tuesday morning.