Winter weather advisory, ice storm warning in effect in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Winter weather has returned to Siouxland with mixed precipitation from rain, to a freezing drizzle to snow.

Precipitation has been mixed throughout the morning hours in Siouxland due to temperatures teetering between the upper 20s and the low 30s.

Given the conditions, we have been seeing leading up to today and throughout the morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory and an ice storm warning for portions of the area throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The ice storm warning is issued when ice accumulation is expected to be a quarter of an inch thick or more.

A winter weather advisory is issued when one or more of the following are met:

Snow accumulation of 3-5 inches in a 12 hour time period

Sleet accumulation up to a half an inch or less

Freezing rain with sleet/snow mixed in

Blowing snow

According to the NWS, an advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property. A warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible.

The ice storm warning in effect for Siouxland will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The ice storm warning covers the following counties in Siouxland:

Iowa:

Monona

Nebraska:

Thurston

Stanton

Cuming

Burt

The NWS states that significant icing along with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations around a quarter of an inch are possible.

Ice accumulations can lead to power outages and tree damage. Travel could be difficult due to possible downed trees and/or power lines due to ice accumulation pulling them down.

The winter weather advisory in effect for Siouxland will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The winter weather advisory covers the following counties in Siouxland:

Iowa:

Clay

Cherokee

Buena Vista

Woodbury

Ida

*Monona

Harrison

Crawford

Carroll

Sac

O’Brien

Osceola

Lyon

Dickinson

Emmet

Palo Alto

Pocahontas

Calhoun

Nebraska:

Dixon

Dakota

Cedar

Knox

Pierce

Wayne

Madison

*Stanton

*Thurston

*Cuming

*Burt

South Dakota:

Union

Clay

Yankton

Lincoln

Turner

The counties with the * are also located under the ice storm warning. They are included in both because the criteria to meet for the ice storm warning also falls under the criteria for the winter weather advisory. A winter weather advisory does not always mean an ice storm warning will be issued.

As conditions transition into snow through the early afternoon hours, projected snowfall totals are looking to range from 3 to 5 inches, with some areas seeing upwards of 8 inches. The heavier snow totals are projected to fall in the northern Siouxland areas, mainly along the Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota borders.