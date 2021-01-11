Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Disc golfers make their way through the snow that dropped at least five inches of snow at their tournament in Cameron Park, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, coating surfaces from Texas to Alabama early Monday.

The National Weather Service says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts Texas on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

A light dusting is expected for areas of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

More than two dozen government offices in Louisiana will be closed Monday. Some school districts in Alabama and Mississippi closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only.

  • Baylor University students make snow angels after at least five inches were reported throughout Central Texas Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Waco, Texas. ( (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Mary Perry helps her daughter Louisa, 3, decorate a snowman her father Sam, right, made Sunday Jan. 10, 2021, as snow fell in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)
  • Vehicles driving in the snow on the southbound of Highway 6 Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Heather makes a snowball and hands it to her son, Weston, 5, to build a snowman at Santa’s Wonderland on Highway 6 Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas. The family of five drove up from Waller to find snow. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Kolby, 16, plays snow fight with his two younger siblings at Santa’s Wonderland on Highway 6 Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas. The family of five drove up from Waller to find snow. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Myla Martinez, 7, is pulled on a tube in the snow Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, near Benbrook Community Center in Fort Worth, Texas. National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicted 1 inch to 2 inches of snow will fall in Tarrant and Dallas counties over the course of the day. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
  • Jonathan Godoy, 5, right, throws a snowball at Iris Gonzalez, 13, during the snowstorm Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, near Benbrook Community Center in Fort Worth, Texas. National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicted 1 inch to 2 inches of snow will fall in Tarrant and Dallas counties over the course of the day. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
  • Disc golfers make their way through the snow that dropped at least five inches of snow at their tournament in Cameron Park, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • An American flag snaps in the wind while snow and ice cover new automobiles at a dealership, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

