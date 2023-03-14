SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a couple of spring-like days, we are looking at winter making a return bringing another wintry mix to the area as we head into late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Details for this system are still a bit uncertain, however, the most likely outcome is it would start out as rain very late Wednesday night, likely sometime after midnight, and cover just about everyone in the KCAU 9 coverage area by sunrise on Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely start in the mid-to-upper 30s as the system begins then fall pretty quickly throughout the day. Temperatures will likely sink into the 20s through the afternoon with a few hours of a wet wintry mix of rain and sleet before changing into snow by the afternoon. The slushy snow is expected to be heavy with a lot of moisture content.

If the temperature drops faster, we would likely see more in the way of snow accumulation from this system. However, if the system stays warmer a bit longer, this would diminish the snow accumulation and result in more rain. However, the more rain we see with temperatures falling later falling anywhere between the 20s to the teens in the overnight hours, there’s more of a risk of a flash freeze leading to very icy conditions for the Thursday evening and/or Friday morning commutes. This could lead to some early outs for schools and businesses on Thursday or even some cancelations, continuing into some delays and/or cancellations on Friday as well, regardless of if we see the heavy, wet, slushy snow, or the flash freeze from rain. Both situations are a bit concerning for both the Thursday evening and even Friday morning commutes.

This system will also be a fast-moving system, looking like it will last about twelve hours, and it will also be windy. Regardless of how much snow we see, it will likely lead to whiteout conditions at times, with low visibilities, blowing and drifting, and maybe even some power outages. We could also see some intense snow at times with some areas seeing as much as half an inch to an inch per hour.

Below is the system as of right now, which is looking to bring about a tenth of an inch of rain to start. Timing for this will likely start to the west between midnight and 3 a.m., spreading to the entirety of the area by around 6 a.m., with rain lasting around two to four hours. It would then transition to a brief wintry mix for a couple of hours around late morning, transitioning to all snow by around 2 p.m., and moving out of the area around 8 p.m. Snow totals right now are looking to be around two to four inches for the majority of the area, with the heaviest totals to the north and west of Sioux City, where a few isolated areas could see as much as four to six inches. Areas on the southeastern parts of our coverage area will likely see the rain longer and seeing less than two inches.

Snow accumulation forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

The track, timing, and precipitation type could very well change, so be sure to stay up to date with the KCAU 9 Weather Team as more updates on the system come available.