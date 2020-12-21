Will Siouxlanders be able to see the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday evening?

Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Luray, Virginia. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on December 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 2020 has been a year to remember with both ups and downs, but Siouxlanders will get the chance to see something that hasn’t been seen in nearly 800 years!

The Christmas Star, or the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, will take place tonight, December 21, following sunset.

According to NASA, it’s been nearly 400 years since these two planets have passed this close to one another, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night. This is being called the “great conjunction”.

NASA also stated that the two planets will appear very close to one another from the surface of the earth, but will actually still be hundreds of miles apart in space.

Henry Throop, an astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington stated that conjunctions like this can happen on any day of the year, it just depends on where the planets are in their orbits.

Siouxlanders are in for a treat to view the “great conjunction.”

The forecast is in favor of mostly clear skies throughout the day, with skies staying mostly clear into the evening and overnight hours.

According to NASA, the best time to view the Christmas Star is about 45 minutes to an hour after the sunsets. The sun in Siouxland is projected to set around 4:55 p.m. Monday evening.

To find the Christmas Star, Siouxlanders should look towards the southwest portion of the sky around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening to find the conjunction of the two planets. Below is an image courtesy of NASA on where to look for the Christmas Star in comparison to the moon.