Wildfire smoke over Bay Area in California extends Spare the Air Alert through Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert was extended to September 16, as wildfire smoke blowing over to the Bay Area causes some of the worst air quality the area’s ever seen.

This makes it 30 straight days that the area will be under a Spare the Air Alert. During the alert, residents should plan to stay inside with the windows shut.

On Tuesday, the air quality started looking better… but it’s still unhealthy to breathe in for too long.

Tuesday Sept. 15 air quality map

It’s also illegal to use wood-burning fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits and other wood-burning devices during this alert, according to sparetheair.org.

Take a look at this live air quality map for more details in your area:

According to Bay Area Air Quality, the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and Washington.

This will be the 29th & 30th consecutive @SpareTheAir Alert called. For wildfire safety tips, visit https://t.co/nu0ckg5ovV. https://t.co/pyFzN5Suia — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 14, 2020

To find out you current air quality conditions, click here.

