SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As of recently, we have seen multiple 1′-2″ snow events in Sioux City, but those systems have not made a huge dent in our drought deficit.

Most of the recent snows have been when it is really cold outside, and the colder the temperature, the fluffier the snow. That would lead to a very dry snow, meaning that the accumulations stack higher for low amounts of liquid precipitation.

On average, a best estimate would be if we saw 10 inches of snow, that would lead to one inch of melted equivalent precipitation, but that is not always the case. If we are seeing extreme cold temperatures, it may lead to in some cases as low as 20-25 inches of snow to one inch of precipitation. If temperatures are closer to the freezing mark, that’s when we see the most liquid equivalent precipitation.

Unfortunately, Sioux City has not had too many significant systems where the snow was a wet type of snow.

Our first snow of the season fell with >1″ of snow fell on November 29th at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Temperatures fell into the low-20s, leading to a drier type of snow with 2.2″ translating to .16″ of liquid precipitation. That means we would have needed to see almost 14 inches of snow to see 1 inch of precipitation.

The only significant system was on December 8 and 9, 2022, where it started out as a freezing rain event on the 8th, and changed to snow overnight on Dec. 8, with most of the snow occurring on Dec. 9. Once it changed over to all snow on Dec. 9, we only saw 1″ of snow for .11″ of an inch of precipitation, which was closer to the normal ratio, but not very much precipitation.

Drought Conditions as of January 12, 2023

On December 21, that is when we saw two inches of snow, but only resulted in .13″ of precipitation because this was when temperatures were only around 10°F for a high and then dropped below 0°F overnight, and stayed below 0°F until the middle part of the day on December 24.

The last system was on January 2 and 3, 2023, where we saw another system that started out with some freezing rain, before changing over to snow. That was a more wet type of snow with temperatures closer to freezing. However, between the snow and freezing rain, we only saw .38″ of precipitation with a total of 1.7″ of snow.

In order to see the drought deficit decrease dramatically, we would need to see a lot of rain. We would not want that all at once either, especially in the winter when the ground is frozen. This would mean that there is nowhere for the water to go as the ground being frozen would not be able to sink into the soil.

Areas closer to Sioux Falls, SD however, saw quite a bit more snow where they have seen almost 4 feet of snow so far this year, dropping areas up in there to “Abnormally Dry” to “Severe Drought” conditions, whereas areas in northeast Nebraska not seeing hardly any precipitation, leading those areas continuing to see “Exceptional Drought” conditions.