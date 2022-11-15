SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday was the first accumulating snow of the season for Sioux City. It is important to be prepared and ready for when snow hits, even in very minor snow events.

According to AAA, for driving conditions, it is important to take time to start your car and remove any snow from your car. This includes lights and mirrors, so that snow doesn’t blow onto your windshield, or windshields of other drivers. Go slow and do not tailgate other drives as posted speeds are for ideal road conditions. Make sure to watch for icy surfaces, particularly on bridges and intersections as those are the areas that are likely to have the most dangerous conditions, even when other parts of the road seem like they are in good condition.

AAA said it is important when in traffic to give plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and to look farther ahead into traffic. The reason for that is so actions by other drivers keeps you alert when others have problems and gives you extra seconds to react. Avoid cutting in front of trucks when changing lanes, as they need more time and distance than passenger vehicles to stop. Never use cruise control when it is wet, snowy, or icy. If you have a truck with four-wheel drive, remember that it might help you get going quicker, but will not help you stop faster.

If you do start to skid, make sure to ease off the accelerator and never lock the breaks. Make sure to steer carefully in the direction you want the vehicle to go. Then straighten the wheel as soon as the car begins to go in the desired direction.

To make sure you are prepared, AAA gives a number of suggestions if you do get stuck. First, make sure you do a routine inspection of the battery, breaks, belts, hoses, oils, fluids, tires and vehicle systems to prevent costly and inconvenient break downs. It is important to keep emergency supplies in your car including a scraper, snow brush, cell phone, boots, gloves, blankets, a heat source, shovel, and first aid kit.

Do not abandon your vehicle if you get stranded and if the engine starts, make sure to only run it enough to keep you warm. The exhaust pipe should also be free of snow. Please try to keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze-ups and for extra fuel for running when you are stranded.

When you see an emergency vehicle flashing lights, slow down as far in advance as possible. If you are available to, move over one lane so that they can get past.

It is also important to review your auto insurance policy to make sure you have adequate coverage, as both minor and major accidents happen every year.

For the latest current road conditions, you can always check the following below:

If you are in Iowa: https://www.511ia.org/@-94.9603,42.19251,7?show=winterDriving

If you are in Nebraska: https://new.511.nebraska.gov/@-101.38885,41.73038,7?show=roadReports,wazeReports,winterDriving,stationsAlert,weatherWarningsAreaEvents,weatherRadar

If you are in South Dakota: https://www.sd511.org/#zoom=6.264024860835425&lon=-100.32866379319387&lat=44.084898389705984&incd&acon&dstb&dstr&obst&schd&road-cond&cams&rwis