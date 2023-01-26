SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Watches will take effect at 6 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area.

A band of moderate to heavy snow will develop in the northern plains and push into Siouxland from northwest to southeast late in the evening on Friday. Snowfall rates will be at their heaviest (between 1/2 inch and 1 inch per hour) during the morning hours of Saturday. Snow showers will dissipate leading into Saturday afternoon and should end through the evening as the system passes to the WSW.

A broad area of 4 to 6 inch totals appears likely with some spots in Knox county Nebraska and Yankton county South Dakota receiving greater amounts around 8 inches. In addition to the snow, wind gusts of 20 to 30 MPH from the NNE will create more problems with hazardous travel conditions & lowered visibility.

This is a developing situation and shifts in the track of snow are possible, so stay with us as we continue to bring you more information.

