SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)–With intense showers and storms this week, we’ve seen more accumulation in a few days than some parts of Siouxland saw in months compared to last year. Much of NE Nebraska saw at least an inch this week and over 2 inches in some area since the 4th of July. This is great for those area as they have been the ones plagues by the most amount of extreme and exceptional drought in the region. Storms also put up good rain amounts in SE South Dakota. This has shown improvements to the drought with significant reductions to both those categories in western parts of Siouxland.

The rest of us not as lucky. While we haven’t seen increases to the drought areas in eastern portions of the viewing area, the storms only served to keep us at the conditions that we’ve been at anyways.

Seeing some more showers and storms still over the next 48 hours. Though rain totals won’t be as much as what was seen earlier this week, it will still help bring us back closer to normal.