Weather service confirms tornadoes in Nebraska, Kansas

BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed strong storms that raked rural areas of southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas spawned at least two tornadoes in mostly uninhabited parts of each state.

In Goodland, Kansas, the service’s office said the first tornadoes reported Wednesday hit around 3:30 p.m. in fields north of Benkelman in Nebraska.

Two more were reported about an hour later northwest of Herndon in Kansas. Meteorologist Jesse Lundquist says the service received a report of one homestead near Herndon possibly being damaged by a tornado, but has received no reports of injuries.

Lundquist says the storms also dropped large hail and heavy rain in the region.