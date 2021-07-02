Water crisis reaches boiling point on Oregon-California line

Jamie Holt, lead fisheries technician for the Yurok Tribe, maneuvers a boat near a fish trap in the lower Klamath River on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Weitchpec, Calif. A historic drought and low water levels are threatening the existence of fish species along the 257-mile long river. “When I first started this job 23 years ago, extinction was never a part of the conversation,” she said of the salmon. “If we have another year like we’re seeing now, extinction is what we’re talking about.” (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line.

The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history.

And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem.

The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making.

But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.