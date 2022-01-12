WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The season seems to have settled in from coast-to-coast. Between snow systems and arctic air, a majority of northern residents will feel the depths of winter firsthand in the coming weeks. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WOOD-TV chief meteorologist Ellen Bacca discussed an Alberta Clipper set to sweep south out of Canada and bring a mix of precipitation across the Great Plains, into the South, and then up the East Coast ultimately targeting the Northeast.

They also brought up the long-range outlook from NOAA which shows a major dip in temperatures for the Great Lakes region while a warm-up is expected in the West. Viewer questions focused heavily on when snow and/or rain will hit certain parts of the country, but one commenter did ask “how would weather differ if there were no moon?” Watch the video to see how our meteorologists answered this question and others.

Have a question for our Nexstar team of meteorologists? Ask it below and we’ll try to bring it into the livestream conversation!