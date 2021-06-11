Watch: Siouxlanders capture Friday morning’s severe weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A cold front moved through the Siouxland area early Friday morning, leading to severe weather with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain at times.

As the cold front moved across the area, Siouxlanders had a chance to take a peak at the show before the heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and high winds picked up.

One Siouxlander, Mitch Gibler of Onawa sent us a video of the start of the cold front as it moved into the Onawa area. This video shows just how strong the winds were this morning as they picked up dust, causing visibility to become reduced, almost losing sight of the Onawa water tower at times. The strong winds also did a good number to the tarp that was hanging over the top of the water tower.

Siouxlanders around the area have been sharing images and videos to showcase some of the damage or weather that moved through the area.

