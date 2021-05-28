Watch: Missouri daycare floods Thursday

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A daycare in Wentzville, Missouri, flooded Thursday. A video from a camera in the sensory room of the Future Stars Academy Daycare shows the door giving way as the water level rises.

As the video goes on, toys can be seen swirling around in the water in the room. This happened at about 11:53 p.m. No children were in the room at the time.

Thursday’s storm caused more damage in Wentzville. Storm damage was reported around noon Thursday in a neighborhood off 70 and Church Street.

“It’s a mess, a wet mess,” Barbara Sheets said. Sheets was startled by a loud bang while she was in the living room.

“I was sitting here watching TV and all of a sudden I heard this horrible noise and the house shook and I went in the other room to see what happened and the tree come through the roof,” Sheets said.

A tree in her backyard split and fell onto her guest room, through the roof, knocked out insulation and soaking the floors. Sheets said the Wentzville Fire Department responded and tarped up areas of the home they were able to. No one was injured.

“The water is still pouring in every time it rains a little bit it’s still coming down,” she said.