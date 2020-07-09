Was Thursday’s rain enough to pull out of moderate drought & abnormally dry conditions?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland received some much-needed rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but was it enough to pull out of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions, bringing relief to Siouxland farmers?

The rainfall Siouxland saw was much needed, however, it still wasn’t enough to help Siouxland get out of the dry spell its been under.

Sioux City received the most amount of rainfall across Siouxland from 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning to when the rain stopped just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals across Siouxland varied between a tenth of an inch near Wayne, Nebraska, to just over two inches in Sioux City, and around a quarter of an inch towards Emmetsburg and Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Rainfall since midnight

The reason the rainfall is very precise stretching from Albion, Nebraska, northeast to Orange City, and Sheldon, Iowa is due to how the storms were aligned in a diagonal line. The line of showers had a few isolated thunderstorms embedded in them, which is why some areas, like Sioux City, have higher totals than other areas. Where the embedded thunderstorms were is where the highest rainfall totals were reported.

There is another chance for some showers in portions of Siouxland on Saturday morning. Rainfall with a few potential scattered thunderstorms looks most prominent in northern and northeastern Siouxland between 7 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s potential rainfall is looking to be light and fairly short-lived across the northern and northeastern portions of Siouxland, which means it will still not be enough to get those areas out of the abnormally dry conditions.

After this coming weekend’s potential rain on Saturday, the extended forecast is favoring minimal rain chances returning next week, with minor rain chances on late Monday night and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Tuesday.

The drought monitor, which was updated Thursday morning, shows that central Siouxland is in a moderate drought, while eastern Siouxland is considered abnormally dry.

Drought Monitor

With more rain on the way, it’s possible to see the central Siouxland area get out of the moderate drought conditions and into the abnormally dry conditions, which is a step in the right direction.

With these extra dry conditions, Siouxland farmers are struggling to keep their crops growing healthy until it’s time for the harvest season.

The more rain Siouxland gets the better, but it’s looking like minimal rain chances will persist throughout this coming weekend and most of next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA), Sioux City is 2.70 inches of rain below average as of June 1. The average amount of precipitation for Sioux City as of June 1 is 4.80 inches.

The average amount of rainfall for Sioux City for the month of July is 3.44 inches. The month to date rainfall totals, totals from July 1 through July 8, is currently at .54 inches of rain. The normal month to date, July 1 through July 8, is .91 inches of rain. With this, Sioux City is currently .37 inches below average for the first eight days of July.

Sioux Gateway reported 2.33 inches of rain by 9:52 a.m. Thursday morning, however, this is only a preliminary total and not the official results. The official results will not be posted until Friday by the National Weather Service.

Even though Sioux City got 2.33 inches of rain just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning doesn’t mean all of Siouxland received that amount of rain, which is why Siouxland is seeing a mix of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions.

Siouxland will need to see several rain chances that last around a day or longer to get those conditions back to normal, and with a few minor rain chances coming our way this weekend and early next week, Siouxland may continue to see abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions sticking around.