Warm, dry, windy conditions lead to fire weather hazards in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire hazard weather continues to be an issue in Siouxland as winds increase heading into this weekend due to drought conditions persisting.

Most of Siouxland is sitting under severe drought conditions, but portions of northern Siouxland are sitting under extreme drought conditions.

This weekend in Siouxland is looking to be warm with above-average temperatures in the 70s but also windy with winds ranging from 10 mph up to 25 mph Friday through Sunday with wind gusts reaching anywhere between 30 mph and 45 mph.

With the mix of the winds and extremely dry conditions in Siouxland, portions of the area are sitting under a red flag warning and/or fire weather watch, which was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

A red flag warning (and fire weather watch) is issued when warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine, which leads to an increased risk for fire danger.

According to the NWS, a fire weather watch will be issued up to 72 hours prior to the following conditions being met:

Sustained 20-foot winds of 20 mph or higher

Afternoon relative humidity less than 25%

10-hour fuel moisture at 8% or less for one day.

A red flag warning is issued when the conditions listed above are expected to occur or are happening within the next 24 hours

When a red flag warning is issued, it is advised by the NWS that:

All burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch if burning is allowed in the area.

Folks do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle as they could ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Folks should extinguish all outdoor fires properly.

Drown fires with plenty of water and stir the firepit to make sure everything is cold to the touch, dunk charcoal in water until it’s cold, and do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it there.

Never leave a fire unattended as sparks or embers can be blown into nearby trees, grass, brush, which could ignite a fire and spread rapidly.

The current red flag warning has been issued for the following counties:

Iowa:

Plymouth

Sioux

Lyon

Osceola

Nebraska:

Knox

Cedar

Dixon

Dakota

Antelope

Pierce

South Dakota:

Union

Turner

Lincoln

Yankton

Clay

The red flag warning will be in effect from 12 pm Friday afternoon until 6 pm Friday evening.