SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We saw very little rainfall on Friday as a small disturbance came through the region with most areas seeing just some sprinkles and light rain.

Most areas saw just enough to make the ground wet, but nowhere near what we need to make a dent in the drought deficit. Nearly all locations saw less than a quarter of an inch from this system, with the heavier amounts in the southeastern part of our viewing area. The majority of the rest of the viewing area saw less than a tenth of an inch, including only .03″ at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

Precipitation amounts since for Friday, September 23rd, 2022 across Siouxland

It has been a very dry year where we have seen very little rain for the entire year. As of the morning of September 23, we should be seeing 24.09″ of precipitation since January 1st, and we have only seen slightly over half at 12.31″ (including the .03″ this morning). We also should have 2.12″ of rainfall for the month of September through the 23rd, where we have only seen .77″, which means we have seen only about 36% of what we should have seen.

Unfortunately, we have no rain in the forecast through the rest of September, with a few model runs showing the next chance of precipitation not until October 1st. This is bad news for the drought conditions for our area.

