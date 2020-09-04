USGS: Near 4.0 earthquake reported near Alabama Florida stateline

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) – The USGS has updated the information on the earthquake that happened on the Florida/Alabama state line in Santa Rosa County, FL and Escambia County, AL Thursday morning.
The earthquake felt 1 km (1,000 meters, or just over a half a mile) WNW of Pollard, Alabama has been downgraded to a 3.8 magnitude earthquake.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to USGS, a 4.0 earthquake was recorded at around 10 Thursday morning.
Below is the location and depth of the earthquake:
Location: 31.004°N 87.137°W
Depth: 10.0 km
WKRG News 5 have also received calls from viewers saying they felt “a shake.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Sioux City schools report 5 students, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19
- Lanes, ramps to close on Hwy 20 from Nebraska/Iowa border to Lakeport Rd
- Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper
- Nebraska to apply for federal lost wages assistance
- ISU Athletic Department discussing layoffs, cutting sports, closing Stephens Auditorium to close budget shortfall