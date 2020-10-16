Trump administration rejects California’s request for wildfire relief funds

California (KRON) – California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has confirmed that President Trump rejected California’s major disaster declaration request for wildfires.

The request was denied for the following fires:

San Diego – Valley Fire

San Bernardino – El Dorado Fire

Fresno/Madera – Creek Fire

Mendocino – Oak Fire

Los Angeles – Bobcat Fire

Siskiyou – Slater Fire

State emergency management leaders say they plan to appeal the decision.

“The state believes we have a strong case that California’s request meets the federal requirements for approval,” Cal OES said.

Cal OES continues to pursue other avenues for reimbursement and support for wildfire victims.

This was the second of two major disaster declarations California requested within about a month, the President approved the first. Five of some of the state’s largest wildfires in modern history have burned within the last couple of months.

Latest Posts