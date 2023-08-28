SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Peak Atlantic hurricane season is here, and as if on cue, parts of Florida are bracing for impacts from a potentially major hurricane.

Hurricane warnings have been issued throughout the Gulf Coast, from just north of Sarasota, through the Tampa/St Petersburg/Clearwater area, through the Big Bend region of Florida’s west coast into St Vincent Sound. Hurricane watches are also in place through Sarasota down to just north of the Port Charlotte area. Tropical Storm warnings also extend from Sarasota into the Everglades.

Idalia currently remains at tropical storm status at the brink of hurricane status as it churns near northwestern portions of Cuba, expected to pass over/near the area through Monday night. However, the storm is expected to rapidly intensify to hurricane status, potentially major hurricane (Category 3+) status, as it passes through record warm waters in the Gulf Of Mexico on its approach to the Florida coast.

Landfall is expected somewhere within the Big Bend region of Florida’s gulf coast between late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, with Idalia forecasted to strengthen to category 3 ahead of that landfall.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered ahead of the storm’s landfall, along parts of the coast, including parts of Pinellas County or the St. Pete/Clearwater/Clearwater Beach area and through Palm Harbor.

A State of Emergency has also been declared by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for 46 counties along the coast. President Biden has approved that emergency declaration and FEMA has pre-deployed personnel and assets, as per the president’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account earlier today.

Significant rains of 6-10 inches and peak storm surge of 8 to 12 feet are anticipated, along with hurricane-force winds along the gulf coast including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend Region, according to the National Hurricane Center. In addition to Hurricane watches and warnings, Storm Surge watches and warnings have also been issued up and down Florida’s gulf coast.

Area schools have already announced closures ahead of Idalia’s arrival and both Tampa International Airport and St Pete/Clearwater International Airport have both announce via social media that they’ll be closing. Tampa International Airport will close at 12:01 AM Tuesday morning, re-opening when it’s deemed safe to do so, and St Pete/Clearwater International Airport closing at 3:00 PM Tuesday, with plans to re-open at 3:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, weather-dependent.

With major impacts expected, 1100 National Guard members, 2400 high water vehicles, and 12 aircraft are already on standby for post-storm rescue and recovery efforts, according to the Associated Press.



Once the storm makes landfall, Idalia is forecast to weaken and track northeast through northern portions of Florida, including the Tallahassee area and through southeastern portions of Georgia and the Carolinas before heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches have already been issues along the southeast coast of the US in anticipation of heavy rain and flash flooding potential as well as tropical storms force wind possibility.

If you have friends or family down in Florida, particularly the west coast/gulf coast, please be sure to check in with them as Tropical Storm Idalia continues to strengthen and make her way towards Florida and eventually makes landfall.

For all the latest updates on Idalia, including storm surge forecasts, wind speed probabilities, watches and warnings, and more, visit the National Hurricane Center’s page at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Idalia

And for other information, like press release updates, evacuation information, and the latest from the Florida Department of Emergency Management, visit: https://www.floridadisaster.org/updates/