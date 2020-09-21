Tropical Storm Beta nearing central Texas coast; Impacts to Louisiana continue

BATON ROUGE, Louisana (WVLA) – Tropical Storm Beta is moving to the west-northwest in the Gulf of Mexico as of the 10 AM Monday update. Beta formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and the system has been impacting parts of Louisiana with rain and gusty winds.

Monday-Wednesday will hold better chances for showers, including heavier rain. As we head into the weekend, rain chances will gradually lower.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on where this storm will move, especially after Monday night when the storm is expected to make landfall. The storm is forecast to move northeastward but the angle of movement is still unknown. A building ridge of high pressure should keep the system south of Louisiana through early to mid week. At this point, uncertainty remains high on timeline, eventual path and possible intensity. Most likely, the track will shift multiple times in the coming days.

Almost all of Louisiana is in the cone of uncertainty, and it’s likely that we’ll see effects through late this week. The main threats to the Baton Rouge metro are gusty winds and heavy rain, which could result in flash flooding. Coastal flooding will be an issue.

Some alerts for Beta have been issued but none in East Baton Rouge. Despite no alerts in place, it will still be breezy for our area. Wind Advisory is in place for southeastern Louisiana parishes, south of I-10. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Storm Surge Warnings, Coastal Flood Warnings, and Coastal Flood Advisories are in place.

The Weather Prediction Center has already estimated that most of Louisiana could see between three and six inches of rain over the next three days. The highest amounts will be along the coast and where rain bands set up. Flash flooding will be a concern and sporadic power outages are possible.

The name Beta was last used late October in 2005. The record-breaking year 2005 had 27 named storms. We are currently well ahead of that schedule. The next name on the list is Gamma, the third letter of Greek alphabet.

Otherwise, it is still very busy in the tropics. There are three other named storms and one disturbance.

Always have a game plan, and be ready to act. Be sure to follow along for updates. Your StormTracker team will be here to guide you through the rest of hurricane season.