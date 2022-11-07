SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A total lunar eclipse will be working its way into the U.S. Tuesday morning and will be the last one for almost two and a half years.

The total lunar eclipse will last about 1 1/2 hours. This will occur Tuesday morning, November 8th from 4:16 a.m. to 5:41 a.m. CT, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 4:59 a.m. CT. The partial eclipse will be lasting about 3 1/2 hours, from 3:09 a.m. to 6:49 a.m. CT.

Total Lunar Eclipse times

This total lunar eclipse is also referred to as the Blood Moon, making the moon appear a reddish color, mainly during the sunrises and sunsets.

Unfortunately for Siouxland, there does appear to be lots of cloud cover during those times. Your best bet is earlier on in the eclipse or on the eastern parts of Siouxland, but even for those areas, it is likely cloud cover will be present, though there may be brief times of a few broken clouds.

The next total lunar eclipse will not be until Friday, March 14, 2025. In the meantime, there will be plenty of partial solar eclipses in the mean time. The next one will be Saturday night, October 28, 2023.