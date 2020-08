MILLER, S.D. (KELO) – The strong storms that moved through South Dakota Sunday were followed by reports of tornadoes.

KCCR Radio posted this video on Facebook as the storms moved through Hand County. The video appears to show a possible tornado just north of Miller.

The National Weather Service did confirm a tornado in that area.

There was also a report of a tornado just south of Huron Sunday.

You can see the tornado touch down in this video: