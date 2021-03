PALO ALTO COUNTY (KCAU) — A tornado watch has been issued for Palo Alto County.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado watch is issued until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Photo courtesy of the Des Moines National Weather Service.

You can view all the counties under the tornado watch here.

Woodbury County and surrounding Siouxland counties are under wind advisories throughout the evening. You can view those on the KCAU Weather page.