OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 p.m.

A list of included counties can be found below.

Iowa

Buena Vista

Cherokee

Clay

Dickinson

Ida

Lyon

Monona

O’Brien

Osceola

Plymouth

Sioux

Woodbury

Nebraska

Burt

Cedar

Cuming

Dakota

Dixon

Knox

Pierce

Thurston

Wayne

South Dakota