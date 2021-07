(KCAU) — A Tornado Warning has been issued in a portion of Calhoun County until 5 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Tornado Warning has been issued for southeastern Calhoun County until 5:00 p.m. The warning also affects northeastern Greene County and southwestern Webster County.

The NWS said at 4:28 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Rockwell City, or 8 miles south of Rockwell City, moving east at 20 mph.