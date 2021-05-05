Tornado Warning in Cedar County Nebraska Until 5:15 PM

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CEDAR COUNTY... At 457 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles east southeast of Hartington, or 18 miles southwest of Vermillion, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cedar County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.