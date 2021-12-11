LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An outbreak of storms starting early Friday evening spawned tornadoes that ravaged communities throughout Arkansas and left at least two people dead.

Authorities in the small northeast Arkansas town of Monette issued a state of emergency and told residents to shelter in place.

According to reports from KAIT-TV, emergency crews were heading to the Monette Manor area where there were numerous reports of damage.

Crews at the scene reported one person had died at the nursing facility, and five others were injured. There were also reports of as many as 20 people being trapped under collapsed portions of the building.

Initial reports from the scene said two people had died in the collapse, but authorities later revised that number.

Nearby, one person died when a tornado hit Leachville, Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Saturday. The woman was inside a Dollar General store when a tornado tore through it.

These were just some of the deaths and injuries from a swath of storms generating tornadoes and straight-line winds in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois.

Power outages have skyrocketed across the state as the night has worn on, with more than 29.000 customers without power around 8:20 p.m.

The storms also led the Arkansas Activities Association to postpone the Class 2A High School Football Championship game at War Memorial Stadium between McCrory and Fordyce.

The game will now be played Sunday afternoon.