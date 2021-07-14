Tornado in Calhoun County leaves behind damage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The cleanup has already begun for folks in far eastern parts of Siouxland after multiple tornadoes ripped through the mostly rural area Wednesday afternoon.

Damage was left behind from a possible tornado just west of Lohrville in Calhoun County around 4:15 p.m. this afternoon along Highway 4 and east of Lake City.

At least one tornado touched down near Lake City, with a home also reportedly damaged.

Iowa began the day under an enhanced risk for severe weather and the predictions weren’t wrong. Multiple tornados have been reported across the state as of early Wednesday evening.