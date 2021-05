HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A tornado has been confirmed near Hartington in Nebraska.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning in Eastern Cedar County, Nebraska. The warning goes in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The tornado was located near Hartington at 4:44 p.m., about 18 miles southwest of Vermillion moving at 20 mph.

The NWS said that flying debris will be dangerous and that mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

