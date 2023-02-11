SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Big Game is here and some may be wondering what the weather was like here in Sioux City on the past fifty-six Super Bowl Sundays.

Since we have only had Super Bowls since 1967, the records are not as extreme as some of the other big days, but it is still interesting. We have hardly ever had much precipitation on Super Bowl Sunday, with the wettest being on February 1st, 2015 with only 3.4 inches. The very next year though, it was extremely windy where we had sustained winds of over 40 mph out of the northwest and gusts of over 50 mph.

In 2020, we had a warm overnight low of 30°. It will be fairly warm for Super Bowl Sunday, but now as warm as we got in 1989 on January 22nd, when we got to 62°. On January 30th, 1994, it was very cold and the high only got to -2°. We had a record low on February 4th, 2007 when we got to a low of -16°.

Super Bowl Sunday Weather History

Last year was a bit cooler than this year where we only had a high of 27°, a low of 10°, but no precipitation and a maximum sustained wind of around 20 mph out of the north.