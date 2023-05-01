SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunrises and sunsets are starting to slow down as we get farther away from the Vernal Equinox and get closer to the Summer Solstice, but sunrises are still getting earlier, and sunsets are still getting later. Throughout the month of May, Siouxland gains approximately fifty-nine minutes of daylight.

Siouxland Sunrises throughout May

Sunrises are happening as late as 6:19 a.m. on May 2nd, and gain roughly a minute per day. The sunrises get to approximately 6:00 a.m. by the middle of the month and gets as early as 5:51 a.m. to finish the month of May. Sunsets are as early as 8:26 p.m. on May 2, but also gain about a minute per day, where the sunset is after 8:40 p.m. by the middle of the month, and gets as late as 8:55 p.m. by May 31.

Siouxland Sunsets throughout May

May is also the time of year where flowers start to bloom, and also Mother’s Day is coming up, and the Full Moon for the month of May is known as the Flower Moon. The Flower Moon gets to its full phase at 12:34 p.m. on Friday, May 5th (Cinco De Mayo), and then is waning as it gets to the Third Quarter Moon by May 12th at 9:28 a.m. The moon continues to wane until Friday, May 19th at 10:53 a.m when it is the New Moon. Then the moon starts waxing, as it approaches the First Quarter Moon on Saturday, May 27th at 10:22 a.m.

Moon Phases Throughout May

The temperatures start to slow down as well, but still see about a degree increase in temperature for the high around every three days, starting with 67° to start May, and climbing to 78° by the end of the month. The low temperature increases closer to a degree approximately every two days, starting at an average low of 42° to start the month, and climbing up to 55° by the end of the month. It is also one of the wettest months of the year, with nearly 4″ of rain on average, only behind June and August.