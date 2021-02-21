Sunday weather brings snowy roads

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday has brought snow to the Siouxland area, and some roads are seeing winter conditions.

According to the Iowa DOT 511 website, the west portion of Siouxland is seeing partially covered roads while eastern Siouxland is seeing completely covered roads.

Below is a photo of the road conditions as of 10:15 a.m. from the 511 website.

Photo Courtesy of Iowa DOT 511

This story will be updated every 30 minutes to an hour as road conditions change.