SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winds continue moving through Siouxland, truck drivers and schools are feeling the impact. Neal Fuller has been a truck driver for over 40 years. He says winds even as slow as 20 miles per hour are enough to make him nervous.

“You go underneath an overpass and you think the wind is going to catch you at what you think is a normal day,” Fuller said. “Well now it hits you two or three times as strong as a normal day, things can happen.”

Fuller encourages people to slow down and get off the road during strong winds.

The South Sioux City Community Schools dismissed students at 1:00 Wednesday. Superintendent Todd Strom says transporting students is too risky in this kind of weather.

“Any high-profile vehicle or buses or vans, even our school suburbans, in winds that are 50 mile-an-hour are going to be challenging, if not dangerous, to have on the road,” Strom said.

Strom said he expects the school to have a normal day on Thursday, but that could change depending on the weather.