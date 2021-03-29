Strong winds, dry air lead to red flag warning through much of the Midwest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With strong winds through the region along with dry air, conditions are ripe for the spread of fires.

The National Weather Service, NWS, issued a red flag warning along with a high wind advisory for Monday.

A red flag is issued until 9 p.m. Monday night and Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yankton County in South Dakota has stated no open burning in the county for Monday as well.

Winds should settle down over the next few days, but they will remain above 10 mph with dry air also lingering through the region, so while red flag warnings may not be issued, wildfires may still be a concern to keep in mind.

The reason for a red flag warning is to make sure the public is aware of the raised dangers of burning.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The wind advisory issued is due strong winds close to 30 mph and gusts reaching over 50 mph.

The winds can cause people to lose outdoor objects, and drivers should exercise caution while operating large vehicles, especially when traveling east or west due to winds being primarily from the south.