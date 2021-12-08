SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to upcoming weather, Storm Lake has declared a Snow Emergency.
See the rules of Storm Lake below. The Snow Emergency is issued from December 9 at 10 p.m. to December 13 at 6 a.m.
- Parking isn’t allowed on residential streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Parking isn’t allowed on strees in the Central Business District between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- Parking isn’t allowed in public downtown parking lots Lot B and Lot D. Lot A and Lot C allow overnight parking downtown.
- Any violations may result in a car being towed or ticketed.