SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Friday being St. Patrick’s Day and a cold one at that, I thought it would be interesting to compare St. Patrick’s Day weather history.

Just eleven years ago, we had a very warm St. Patrick’s Day where there were several days with temperatures well into the 80s, including on St. Patrick’s Day where Sioux City got to a high of 85°, and also set a maximum low temperature of 59°. The maximum low temperature was more than ten degrees above where we should be for the high on March 17. We should have a high of around 48° and a low of 26°.

St. Patrick’s Day weather history for Sioux City, IA

This year may be cold, but it won’t be quite as cold as the high of only 16° set in 1902. We also appear to be having a bit of cloud cover for this year, meaning, that we will probably stay warmer than the record low of just -4° set in 1923.

It was quite snowy back in 1965 where we had a record of 5.7″ of snowfall, and our wettest occurred a couple decades later in 1986 where .86″ of precipitation fell that day.

This year compared to last year looks a lot different, where we should see lows in the teens and highs at or slightly above 20°. Last year, for both the high and low, we were almost thirty degrees warmer with a high of 53°, and a low of 39° with a maximum wind speed out of the north around 16 mph. This year will probably be just about as breezy as last year.