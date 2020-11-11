Snow Totals for November 10th

Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and Ice Storm Warnings covered Siouxland on Tuesday with our second significant shot of snow this fall season. Substantial rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow combined to create some treacherous travel conditions as colder air snapped in! An area of enhanced instability in the band of snow created heavier snowfall rates stretching from near Norfolk, NE up north to Worthington, MN with some spots getting near 10 inches of accumulation.

Below is a listing final snowfall measurements reported in from our KCAU 9 Weather Watchers and the National Weather Service…

Iowa

Hull 7.5″

Sibley 6.5″

Akron 5.0″

Sheldon 4.5″

Orange City 4.0″

Sioux Center 4.0″

Le Mars 3.0″

Northside of Sioux City 3.0″

Sioux Gateway Airport 3.0″

Spirit Lake 2.4″

Cleghorn 2.0″

Nebraska

Fordyce 10.0″

Hadar 9.0″

Battle Creek 8.5″

Creighton 8.5″

Center 8.0″

Bloomfield 7.5″

Neligh 6.5″

Concord 6.0″

Ponca 5.6″

Newcastle 5.5″

Norfolk 5.5″

Wayne 4.5″

South Dakota

Parker 7.0″

Yankton 6.5″

Vermillion 6.5″

Canton 6.4″

Tea 6.0″

Beresford 6.0″

Elk Point 5.2″

Tyndall 4.8″

Periods of sunshine and marginally warmer weather will help to melt away much of the snow by this weekend. Stay with KCAU 9 News for your full 9 on 9 Forecast.