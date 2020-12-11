Snow in central Nebraska causing slick road conditions

A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A late fall snowstorm is causing slick conditions on roads and highways in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says on its Twitter page that several vehicles slid off Interstate 80 and other roadways as snow fell on the region starting Friday morning.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that heavy snow fell in a large area of central Nebraska, stretching from Franklin to Columbus.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 13 counties, including the cities of Lexington, Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln, Columbus and Omaha.

The advisory is set to run through Saturday morning, with up to 5 inches expected in some areas.

Snow accumulation is expected to be limited in the Siouxland area, with northern areas remaining clear and south of Sioux City and Storm lake beginning to see snow and rain mix.

With the recent round of warm weather earlier this week, initial snow fall is expected to melt due to warmer than normal ground temperatures.